Jody Watley Dazzles in Stunning Performance ﻿at The Greek Theater | WATCH

*The Greek Theater in Los Angeles witnessed an unforgettable evening of music on June 1, 2024, with three veteran music powerhouses. Jody Watley delivered a spirited performance resulting in a standing ovation to conclude her brief set. Boney James and Jeffrey Osbourne followed with both artists also delivering a night of memorable music.

Presented by Peary Entertainment Group, the event featured three iconic artists whose combined talents created an electrifying atmosphere that captivated the audience.

Grammy award-winning Jody Watley truly brought IT to the stage.

The multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer, known for her status as a style icon and an architect of 21st-century Pop/R&B/Dance music, enthralled the audience with her dynamic presence and some of her classic hits. Watley also performed her newest hit “EVERLASTING.”

Watley, who boasts six Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, seven Number 1 Dance Singles, two R&B Number 1’s, and fifteen Top 40 Singles, showcased her enduring talent and charm engaging the audience sprinkled with inspirational messages of love to take away into the night.

Her gold and multi-platinum albums, spanning decades, further solidify her legacy in the music industry.

