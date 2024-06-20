JJ Redick (LeBron’s Buddy) Named New Head Coach of Los Angeles Lakers in Four-Year Deal | VIDEO

*We’ve got big news for Los Angeles Lakers fans. The team has finalized a four-year deal with NBA veteran JJ Redick, naming him the new head coach of the storied franchise. The hiring of Reddick marks a significant turn for the Lakers, following UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley’s decision to decline a six-year, $70 million offer for the position.

Redick, 39, is set to make his coaching debut at any level, bringing a fresh perspective garnered from a 15-year NBA career. Known for his sharpshooting and basketball IQ, Redick played for multiple teams, including the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks.

While Redick’s transition from player to coach might surprise some, his extensive experience and recent media roles have kept him close to the game. The former NBA guard hosted a podcast during his playing years and has been a regular broadcaster for ESPN, offering insightful commentary and analysis.

Redick emerged as a front-runner for the Lakers job after Hurley’s unexpected decision to remain at UConn. According to CBS Sports, Redick has been a hot commodity on the coaching market, with multiple NBA teams interested in his services since at least last summer. He interviewed with the Toronto Raptors following the 2023 season and was a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position before the job ultimately went to Charles Lee, then-assistant coach for the Boston Celtics.

As the seventh full-time head coach for the Lakers since Phil Jackson’s retirement in 2011, Redick inherits a team with high expectations and a rich history. His ability to translate his on-court success and media insights into coaching strategies will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

The Lakers’ decision signifies a bold step as they aim to blend the traditional with the innovative, banking on Redick’s fresh approach to steer them back to championship contention.

