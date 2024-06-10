Monday, June 10, 2024
Dan Hurley Declines Lakers’ Coaching Offer – Opts to Stay at UConn – Is it JJ Reddick’s Job? | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
*The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new head coach hit a major snag as Dan Hurley opted to stay with UConn, declining a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the NBA franchise.

According to ESPN, Hurley, 51, decided Monday to remain with the reigning two-time national champions, despite expressing admiration for Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka.

Hurley told ESPN on Sunday that the Lakers made a “compelling case” and that he was “extremely impressed” with Buss and Pelinka. This followed an intense weekend where Hurley met with the Lakers’ leadership in Los Angeles on Friday. Despite their impressive pitch, Hurley chose to attend a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with his wife Andrea and UConn assistant Luke Murray, signaling his strong connections back east.

This decision came after the Lakers fired Darvin Ham following two turbulent seasons, the latter ending with a first-round playoff exit. Ham was the team’s seventh head coach since the legendary Phil Jackson retired after the 2010-11 season. Notably, none of Ham’s predecessors have lasted more than three seasons, highlighting the revolving-door nature of the Lakers’ coaching position over the past decade.

Dan Hurley - JJ Reddick (Getty)
Dan Hurley – JJ Reddick (Getty)

Initially, reports suggested the Lakers were targeting ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick for the role. Redick, who has no professional coaching experience, was seen as a potential stabilizing force on the bench. Coincidentally, Redick co-hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James, adding an intriguing dynamic to the speculation.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have shifted their focus significantly towards Redick, describing him as the “front-runner” for the position. With Hurley out of contention, the Lakers must reassess their options urgently to bring stability to a team in dire need of direction and leadership from the sidelines.

