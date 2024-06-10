2024 NBA Finals: Celtics Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Despite Dončić’s Heroics | VIDEO

*The Boston Celtics did it again and held off a spirited performance from the Dallas Mavericks and their star guard Luka Dončić to secure a 105-98 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Despite facing a determined Dallas squad that showed considerable improvement from their Game 1 blowout loss, Boston’s tight defense and timely plays helped them extend their series lead to 2-0. Let’s break it down.

First-Half Drama: Dončić Leads the Charge

Dallas came out strong, led by a first-half scoring outburst from Luka Dončić, who dropped 23 points before halftime. The Mavericks’ backcourt duo of Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who significantly improved his performance from Game 1, posed a serious threat to Boston’s defense. Irving had 10 points by halftime, helping Dallas edge close throughout the opening quarters.

However, despite their improved offensive effort, the Mavericks still trailed 54-51 at halftime. The Celtics, struggling from beyond the arc with a 3-of-15 performance, managed to keep their noses ahead largely due to a tight defensive execution and capitalizing on Dallas turnovers.

Third-Quarter Control: Celtics Tighten Defensively

The Celtics emerged from the locker room with a renewed defensive vigor, forcing multiple turnovers from Dončić that were quickly converted into points. Boston’s defense clamped down on Dallas’s scoring opportunities, allowing them to stretch their lead to 83-74 by the end of the third quarter. The highlight was a miraculous 3-pointer from backup point guard Payton Pritchard, which punctuated the Celtics’ dominant performance.

Fourth-Quarter Drama: White’s Block Steals the Show

As the game entered the final quarter, Boston’s defense continued its stronghold while their 3-point shooting found its rhythm. A crucial 3-pointer from Derrick White extended Boston’s lead to 103-89 late in the game, seemingly putting it out of reach. However, the Mavericks weren’t ready to give up without a fight.

Dallas launched a late 9-0 run, cutting the Celtics’ lead to 103-98 with 1:15 remaining. The game seemed poised for a thrilling finish as the Mavericks threatened to reduce the gap even further.

In a pivotal moment, Derrick Jones Jr. blocked a Jayson Tatum layup attempt, igniting a fast break for Dallas. Irving, ever the playmaker, found P.J. Washington with a precise bounce pass for what appeared to be an easy layup to shrink the Boston lead to three points. But Celtics guard Derrick White, an All-Defensive Team selection like his teammate Jrue Holiday, had other plans. White chased down the play and dramatically blocked Washington’s shot from behind, thwarting the Mavericks’ rally.

Holiday Shines Amidst Offensive Struggles

Boston’s offensive leader on the night was Jrue Holiday, who delivered one of his best performances of the season. Though the Celtics struggled with their 3-point shooting throughout the game and Tatum had an off night, Holiday’s steady scoring and leadership provided the stability Boston needed.

Looking Ahead: Series Shifts to Dallas

With the Celtics now holding a 2-0 lead in the series, history seems to favor them — teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals boast a commanding 86.1% (31-5) record, according to ESPN. As the series shifts to Dallas for Game 3, the Mavericks will need to regroup quickly and address the defensive lapses and turnover issues that plagued them in the first two games. The Celtics, meanwhile, will look to maintain their defensive intensity and improve their shooting consistency as they aim to move closer to an NBA Championship.

Conclusion

Sunday night’s game was a showcase of what the NBA Finals are all about: gritty defense, heroic individual performances, and dramatic moments. While the Mavericks showed they could hang with the Celtics, Boston’s ability to remain composed under pressure and capitalize on crucial defensive plays gave them the edge. As the series continues, fans can expect more high-stakes basketball and thrilling moments.

