Charles Barkley Weighs in on ‘Inside The NBA’ Cancellation’s Effect on Show’s TBS Workers

*Charles Barkley has no filter. Especially when it comes to the cancellation of “Inside the NBA.’

Chatting with New York Times reporter Tania Ganguli last week, Barkley was especially vocal on the impact the supposed move would have on those who work behind the scenes to make the show the mainstay that it is during basketball season.

“It’s people’s lives. Not my life. Not Ernie’s life. Not Kenny’s life. Not Shaq’s life. But all the people who work here,” Barkley told Gangui following Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in Minneapolis. “We probably have 100 people who do work on the show. So they’re, like, real people. I’ve seen their kids born, graduate high school, graduate college.“

Barkley’s comments echo similar remarks made about Inside’s cancellation during an interview with SiriusXM. during that talk, the 61-year-old NBA icon stated the current situation “sucks.” Although he emphasized personally having “enough money,” Barkley’s heart was clearly with his co-workers, who stand to lose their jobs should the cancellation become a reality.

TNT has allegedly chosen not to schedule interviews for Barkley and his fellow “Inside the NBA” hosts Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson Jr. However, Barkley has shown no shame in letting folks know who deserves to still be employed.

“I love my job,” he told Tanguli. “Been working with these people for 24 years, and we have a lot of fun together. And we’re hoping it continues. We’re hoping, but we have no control over it.

Barkley’s concern stems from continuing negotiations for broadcast rights to the NBA. According to CinemaBlend, although various entertainment companies are vying for a piece of the league, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is emerging as a standout. However, the company lacks the necessary cash to renew its deal with the league.

While Barkley has been the most expressive on the issue, the other “Inside” hosts have been quiet about what lies ahead.

As it stands now, the NBA is reportedly looking to finalize deals with Amazon Prime Video, ABC/ESPN, and NBC for three shares of the broadcast rights.

NBC did manage to offer a pricey bid to capitalize off WBD choosing not to pay after being taken aback by the inflated cost of the rights. The current deal with the NBA expires after the 2024-2025 season. If a new agreement isn’t set, there will be no more “Inside the NBA,” as it would end “around this time next year.”

News of the negotiations has triggered various reactions among NBA fans who have weighed in on social media with their support of “Inside,” while some have tried justifying the show’s existence with funny clips from “Inside,” others have (somewhat) made peace with the show coming to an end after a great run that started upon its debut in 1989.

Still, the cancellation could be a signal for the “Inside” folks to go out on a funny note with a series of episodes displaying the hosts at their zaniest.

No matter what, you know Charles Barkley will make it known how he feels about it all.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)