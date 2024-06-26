Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

JJ Redick Denies Calling a Black Woman the N-Word at Duke University
By Ny MaGee
0
JJ Reddick named new coach of LA Lakers
JJ Reddick (Getty)

*Lakers coach JJ Redick has denied allegations of using the N-word toward a Black woman during his time as a student at Duke University.

According to CNN, Redick, a former NBA shooting guard with no prior coaching experience, was introduced on Monday as the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach. 

“I have zero coaching experience in the NBA, but I would argue that I’m very experienced and it started 22 years ago when I went to Duke and I got to play for Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) for four years, spent 15 years as a (NBA) player,” he said during a introductory presser.

A day after the announcement, Halleemah Nash posted a tweet where she recalled working with Duke’s men’s basketball team when Redick allegedly called her the N-word. 

“I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team,” Nash wrote. “And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world.”

She added, “For context, this was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity. We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser.”

TMZ reports that Redick’s camp denied the accusation. “No, it never happened,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Complex reports that in 2018, Redick used a racial slur while wishing Chinese fans a happy new year. 

After JJ Redick was named the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach, speculation arose about whether his close friend LeBron James had influenced the decision.

“He didn’t provide any advice…LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon, about 30 minutes after I was offered the job,” Redick told reporters on Monday, prompting someone to groan in the audience. Sports fans aren’t buying it because Redick and James co-host a podcast together, so the natural assumption is that they spoke about the coaching position before he was officially hired.

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: JJ Redick (LeBron’s Buddy) Named New Head Coach of Los Angeles Lakers in Four-Year Deal | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kendrick Lamar Praised for Promoting ‘Potential Gang Truce in LA’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming