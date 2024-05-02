Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

International Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis Finds New Fans in India with Director Blessy’s ‘The Goat Life’ | WATCH-Trailer
By Fisher Jack
0
The Goat Life (sandstorm) - screenshot
The Goat Life (sandstorm) – screenshot

*International actor Jimmy Jean-Louis gains a new global following with the release of director Blessy’s hotly anticipated feature THE GOAT LIFE based on one of the best-selling Indian books in history.

THE GOAT LIFE recounts the life of Najeeb, an abused Keralite migrant worker, who was forced to survive herding goats alone in the Saudi Arabian desert. Najeeb is played by  Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jimmy Jean-Louis stars opposite Sukumaran in the role of Ibrahim who joins Najeeb on a life-or-death quest for freedom in the Arabian desert.

THE GOAT LIFE opened on March 28, 2024, and continues to sell out. 

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life continues to perform well with the box office currently at  ₹150 crore (US$19 million) 

The worldwide release includes theaters in Canada and 100 screens across the United States. 

Jimmy Jean-Louis - The Goat Life (screenshot)
Jimmy Jean-Louis – The Goat Life (screenshot)

“It was a rare privilege to work with such a gifted and remarkable team. My director Blessy was a consummate artist, with meticulous attention to detail. Working with Prithviraj was inspiring and the story was an incredible opportunity to speak of the endurance and beauty of the human spirit and to bring awareness to the continuation of slavery in the modern age,” comments award-winning actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Goat Days boasts a stellar team with such award winners as editor A. Sreekar Prasad, cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, and two Academy Award winners: composer: A.R. Rahman who will compose the original score and soundtrack along with sound designer Resul Pookutty. Both took home the Oscar for their work on Slumdog Millionaire. The team also includes make-up artist Ranjith Ambady, and cinematographer K.U.Mohanan and Sunil, Art by Prashanth Madhav, and VFX work by the acclaimed studio Anibrain.

Jimmy appears in ASSASSINS CLUB starring opposite Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Sam Neill, and he also stars in the Netflix feature CITATION, which recently won two prestigious National Film Awards in the UK.

His most important role to date is the title character TOUSSAINT LOUVERTURE for which he won best actor at the Pan African Film Festival. Jimmy received the highest honors in Africa, winning the Best Actor for his lead role in the feature film DESRANCES at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Other acting credits include the NBC hit show HEROES, HEROES REBORN, TEARS OF THE SUN (Bruce Willis), PHAT GIRLZ (Mo’Nique), DETECTIVE KNIGHT ROGUE (Bruce Willis), The CW’s ARROW and the CBS series EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry, produced by Steven Speilberg. Other work includes director David O. Russell’s JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro, and a series regular opposite Neicy Nash on CLAWS for TNT.

 Jean-Louis is a credited Executive Producer on THE GOAT LIFE under his Jet Media label.   
source: altaglobalmedia.net

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: UFC’s Michael Chandler Faces Backlash Over Approach to Raising Black Adopted Sons | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
TheGrio Lays Off Staffers Amid ‘Strategic Changes’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming