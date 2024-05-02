International Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis Finds New Fans in India with Director Blessy’s ‘The Goat Life’ | WATCH-Trailer

*International actor Jimmy Jean-Louis gains a new global following with the release of director Blessy’s hotly anticipated feature THE GOAT LIFE based on one of the best-selling Indian books in history.

THE GOAT LIFE recounts the life of Najeeb, an abused Keralite migrant worker, who was forced to survive herding goats alone in the Saudi Arabian desert. Najeeb is played by Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jimmy Jean-Louis stars opposite Sukumaran in the role of Ibrahim who joins Najeeb on a life-or-death quest for freedom in the Arabian desert.

THE GOAT LIFE opened on March 28, 2024, and continues to sell out.

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life continues to perform well with the box office currently at ₹150 crore (US$19 million)

The worldwide release includes theaters in Canada and 100 screens across the United States.

“It was a rare privilege to work with such a gifted and remarkable team. My director Blessy was a consummate artist, with meticulous attention to detail. Working with Prithviraj was inspiring and the story was an incredible opportunity to speak of the endurance and beauty of the human spirit and to bring awareness to the continuation of slavery in the modern age,” comments award-winning actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Goat Days boasts a stellar team with such award winners as editor A. Sreekar Prasad, cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, and two Academy Award winners: composer: A.R. Rahman who will compose the original score and soundtrack along with sound designer Resul Pookutty. Both took home the Oscar for their work on Slumdog Millionaire. The team also includes make-up artist Ranjith Ambady, and cinematographer K.U.Mohanan and Sunil, Art by Prashanth Madhav, and VFX work by the acclaimed studio Anibrain.

Jimmy appears in ASSASSINS CLUB starring opposite Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Sam Neill, and he also stars in the Netflix feature CITATION, which recently won two prestigious National Film Awards in the UK.

His most important role to date is the title character TOUSSAINT LOUVERTURE for which he won best actor at the Pan African Film Festival. Jimmy received the highest honors in Africa, winning the Best Actor for his lead role in the feature film DESRANCES at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Other acting credits include the NBC hit show HEROES, HEROES REBORN, TEARS OF THE SUN (Bruce Willis), PHAT GIRLZ (Mo’Nique), DETECTIVE KNIGHT ROGUE (Bruce Willis), The CW’s ARROW and the CBS series EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry, produced by Steven Speilberg. Other work includes director David O. Russell’s JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro, and a series regular opposite Neicy Nash on CLAWS for TNT.

Jean-Louis is a credited Executive Producer on THE GOAT LIFE under his Jet Media label.

source: altaglobalmedia.net

