Jeezy Wants ‘Parental Fitness Evaluation’ Amid Divorce from Jeannie Mai
Baby Monaco and Jeezy & Jeannie (via Instagram)
Baby Monaco and Jeezy & Jeannie (via Instagram)

*Jeezy’s ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, has taken a new turn as the rapper wants the judge to order a “parental fitness exam” for both of them.

Jeezy also wants “joint physical custody” of their daughter Monaco, The Blast reports. This latest filing comes after Mai accused him of domestic violence, which the hip-hop star has denied. According to a new legal document, Jeezy wants the court to acknowledge his proposed “temporary parenting plan order. Additionally, he wants “temporary child support” to be granted “pursuant to statutory guidelines.”

As The Blast reports, complaint include an affidavit from Jeezy’s ex-partner Mahi, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Amra Nor Jenkins. Mahi described the artist as “one of the most peaceful people” she has ever met.

In the court documents, Mahi said Jeezy is a “devoted, caring, and present Father to our daughter and his oldest child [Jadarius Jenkins, 28].”

Jeezy
Rapper Jeezy performs during 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit – Mary J. Blige Concert at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Per The Blast, she added, “For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us, and I was able to see their relationship grow every day. At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally, or emotionally abusive to his children or me.”

In an affidavit, Minhee Hoffler, the nanny for Jeezy and Mai, also attested to his parenting abilities..

“As a caretaker, I believe Mr. Jenkins gives his daughters the support they need as they grow into young women in the future.” She added, “Mr. Jenkins is a hardworking person, but even a more hardworking dad.”

The Blast reports that Mai’s representative refuted these claims in a statement, saying, “Mr. Jenkins is trying to distort the truth once more by employing people to file false statements and claims against Ms. Mai, attempting to contradict real-time evidence and factual events.”

READ MORE NEWS AT EURWEB.COM: Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Abused Her in New Divorce Case Filing

