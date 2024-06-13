Thursday, June 13, 2024
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Details to Remain Private
By Ny MaGee
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy (Getty)
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy (Getty)

*Nine months after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, their case has been finalized. 

The details of their settlement will remain private, as a Fulton County court has sealed the case.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia has agreed to keep details of their divorce settlement private — including child support/custody, spousal support, and property splits.

As we reported previously, Jeezy filed for divorce late last year after two years of marriage, noting that there’s “no hope for reconciliation.”

The case comes to a close nearly two months after Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence and child neglect.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai
Jeezy & Jeannie Mai (Instagram)

Mai’s allegations of domestic violence were part of a recent submission in their divorce case, USA TODAY reports. The talk show host claims she was subjected to several incidents of domestic abuse and that Jeezy neglected their minor child.

According to PEOPLE, Mai alleges that the rapper has “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.”

In response to the allegations, Jeezy shared a statement on Instagram denying the allegations. On April 25, he wrote, “The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved.” 

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he continued. 

“It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Mai also accused her former spouse of being unfaithful during their marriage.

Per PEOPLE, a rep for Jeezy previously denied the accusations, saying, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time.”

