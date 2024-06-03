Florida Deputy Fired After Unjustified Fatal Shooting of Black Airman at Home | WATCH

*A Florida Panhandle sheriff on Friday terminated a deputy who fatally shot a Black US Air Force airman at his home, asserting that the deputy’s life was never in danger and that the shooting was unjustified.

Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3 after responding to a domestic violence call at Fortson’s apartment. Body camera footage showed that Fortson, 23, was holding a legally owned gun pointed at the ground when he opened his door. Duran, 39, fired multiple shots within two seconds.

An internal affairs investigation concluded that “Mr. Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.” Outside law enforcement experts supported this finding, stating that an officer cannot shoot solely because a suspect is holding a gun if there is no threat.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Sheriff Aden stated. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

No criminal charges have been filed, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Attorney Ben Crump, representing Fortson’s family, acknowledged Duran’s firing as a step forward but insisted it was not full justice.

“The actions of this deputy were not just negligent, they were criminal,” Crump said.

Sabu Williams, president of the Okaloosa County NAACP, praised Aden’s decision but emphasized that further steps are necessary.

“We appreciate what the internal investigation has shown and what the sheriff has done to this point. We don’t think this is the end of it, obviously,” Williams told the Associated Press.

Duran, who listed himself as Hispanic on his voter registration, is a law enforcement veteran who began his career as a military police officer in the Army. He joined the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office in July 2019, resigned two years later, and rejoined 11 months ago. Duran did not return a voicemail left at a number listed to him, and his attorney John Whitaker did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment.

Fortson lived about eight miles from Hurlburt Field, where he served as a special missions aviator with the Air Force’s 4th Special Operations Squadron. He was highly regarded and had earned an Air Medal with combat device.

The events leading to the shooting began when a neighbor reported a disturbance from Fortson’s apartment. Despite the report, Fortson’s girlfriend confirmed they were not arguing, and he was playing a video game at the time. Duran, upon arrival, knocked on Fortson’s door without identifying himself. Fortson, unsure of who was outside, armed himself before answering the door, resulting in the fatal encounter.

The investigation revealed significant procedural failures by Duran, including not identifying himself properly and not assessing the situation accurately before using deadly force. Sheriff Aden’s decision to fire Duran underscores the importance of accountability in law enforcement, as Fortson’s family and the community continue to seek justice.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Wait. Whaat?! Man w/Suspended License Shocks Judge by Joining Court Hearing Via Zoom While Driving!! | WATCH