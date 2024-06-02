Wait. Whaat?! Man w/Suspended License Shocks Judge by Joining Court Hearing Via Zoom While Driving!! | WATCH

*A Michigan man (Corey Harris) did not do himself any favors after recently appearing in court in a video call doing the very thing he was not supposed to do.

TMZ reports Harris, joined his May 15 court hearing via Zoom. The proceeding was held about Harris driving with a suspended license. There’s nothing wrong with the man using video to show up to court. The thing is…Harris was shown noticeably driving a car.

Shocked beyond reason, the judge at the hearing, J. Cedric Simpson, asks if Harris is operating a vehicle.

Corey Harris’ response?

“I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” he says, the first of many times the statement is made.

TMZ notes Harris played up his situation, hamming it as he put his car into park.

From there, it was time to pick up Judge Simpson’s jaw, which dropped at the sight of Harris blatantly breaking the law in front of courtroom officials.

“So maybe I don’t understand something,” a stunned Judge Simpson told Harris’ attorney. “This is a driving with a suspended license [case]. And he was just driving. And he didn’t have a license.”

And just like that, the attorney confirmed the judge’s assessment as factual

Like any court drama, there’s always that moment when the suspect realizes the foolish error of his ways. For Harris, reality bites and he throws himself on the mercy of the court to defend himself. Despite his attorney intervening, the damage was done.

Judge Simpson was not in a bargaining mood. At all.

Harris may have appeared via video, but he will be live and, in the flesh, courtesy of a revoked bail from the judge, who ordered Harris to turn himself in to the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 pm that evening.

