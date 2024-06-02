They Comin’ for Caitlin Clarkin the WNBA: She’s Fouled HARD w/Shoulder Check by Chennedy Carter | WATCH

*In a game that ended in a thrilling 71-70 victory for the Indiana Fever over the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the post-game discussion centered not on the win but on a controversial foul against Caitlin Clark.

The incident occurred with 15.1 seconds left in the third quarter after Chennedy Carter made a basket for the Sky and then moved to defend Clark, who was positioning herself for an inbound pass. Carter delivered a shoulder check that knocked Clark to the floor, leading to an immediate foul call.

Clark, who was interviewed by ESPN after the quarter ended, shared her thoughts on the foul and her conversation with the referees. “Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark remarked. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Despite the physical play, Clark managed to contribute significantly to her team’s victory, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. On the other side, Carter, who led the game with 19 points, declined to address the incident with Clark in her post-game comments. “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” she told reporters.

This isn’t the first time Clark has voiced concerns about the level of physicality she faces. After a game against Seattle on Thursday, she expressed her frustration, saying, “I feel like I’m getting hammered, I don’t know.”

The ongoing physical play against her highlights the growing resentment she faces within the league.

Adding another layer to the drama, a wider angle shot of the incident revealed Angel Reese, a college rival of Clark while at LSU, jumping off the bench and applauding Carter’s hard foul. Reese’s reaction has sparked criticism, with some calling her actions unsportsmanlike.

Despite their history, Reese had previously claimed, “me and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other,” a statement now cast in doubt by her apparent approval of the aggressive play.

The incident underscores the intense rivalries and emotions that run deep in the WNBA, with Caitlin Clark often finding herself at the center of the storm. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will unfold on the court.

Angel Reese is classless. Her reaction to her teammate shoulder checking Caitlin Clark to the ground… ‘me and and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other’

Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/wHAneeBUus — sj.💎 (@shawnamj_) June 1, 2024

