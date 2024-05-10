Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeNews
News

FAMU Announces ‘Pause’ on $237 Million Donation
By Ny MaGee
0

*FAMU President Larry Robinson announced Thursday that the university would “pause” a historic $237 million donation.

“With regards to the gift and the processing of it … We’ve already decided that it is in our best interest to put that on pause,” Robinson said, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

We reported earlier that Florida A&M University (FAMU) received a staggering $237.75 million contribution from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust. Gregory Gerami, CEO of Batterson Farms Corp, presented the generous donation to FAMU during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the Al Lawson Center.

This record-breaking donation is earmarked to bolster student success programs and enhance athletics at the esteemed institution. However, following an emergency FAMU Foundation Board meeting on Thursday, Robinson stated that the university would pause any further action until it could assess the value of the stock options contributed by Gerami, a trustee of the Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust.

The donation to the university has elicited praise and skepticism from FAMU staffers and alumni. Some expressed concern about Gerami’s background and financial history, which cast doubt on his portrayal as a wealthy hemp farmer and entrepreneur.

Per the Tallahassee Democrat, “FAMU will also examine the processes that enabled a little known entrepreneur to command the graduation stage and announce a gift that now appears to be too good to be true before a graduating class of seniors, their families and the Rattler Nation,” the outlet writes.

SandraRose.com reports that FAMU Foundation Executive Director Shawnta Friday-Stroud participated in all discussions with Gerami regarding the donation. However, she refrained from informing the board due to a signed NDA preventing her from disclosing the specifics of the gift.

FAMU 2024
Gregory Gerami presents check to FAMU / YouTube screenshot

Friday-Stroud informed the Tallahassee Democrat that stocks valued at $237,750,000 were transferred to the FAMU Foundation’s account. She noted that the university possesses “certificates” for these stocks. However, skeptics argue that the stocks have no value.

“I’m here to really understand the process and the transaction itself,” Board member Chekesha Kidd said.

Kidd claims she didn’t learn about the donor gift until a friend informed her.

“The board got no official notice about this until Sunday afternoon. That’s very, very problematic,” Kidd added.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Florida A&M University Gifted $237M from Batterson Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: Matt Tells the Kids About his Childhood in Sacramento | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparantly Agrees

Sports

Ex-NBAer Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Scores 40-month Sentence Due to Fraud Conspiracy Involvement – Even Jokes About it | WATCH

Influencers

Twitch Streamer (Kai Cenat) Charged with Inciting A Riot After New York City Giveaway WON’T be Prosecuted | VIDEO

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming