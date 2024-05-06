Florida A&M University Gifted $237M from Batterson Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami

*Florida A&M University (FAMU) was recently bestowed with a staggering $237.75 million contribution from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust, alongside Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami. This generous donation is earmarked to bolster student success programs and enhance athletics at the esteemed institution.

“This gift is breathtaking in its generosity and its scope. It changes the narrative about what is possible for FAMU. I cannot thank Gregory Gerami and the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust enough. Their names are now etched into the annals of Florida A&M University in perpetuity,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

“This donation will have a far-reaching impact on our academic and athletics programs. It will greatly enhance our ability to provide scholarships for students and also give us a boost in recruiting top students, and recruiting and retaining top faculty.”

Gerami, founder of Batterson Farms Corp, champions sustainable agriculture and biodegradable hemp products in Texas. Inspired by his own childhood physical challenges, he supports programs like CeDAR, aiding students with disabilities. He overcame adversity to excel in the hemp industry, pioneering premium hemp seeds, per the university’s news release.

“FAMU has become like a family to our Trust, our company and to me. Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU’s mission,” said Gerami, who made the announcement Saturday afternoon during the third of three spring 2024 commencement ceremonies. “It’s also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country.”

History was made today at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University! Thank you Mr. Gerami 🎉https://t.co/QGzl1N41S0 — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) May 4, 2024

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation, said Gerami’s “transformational gift to Florida A&M University … will forever elevate FAMU’s tradition of excellence and change the lives of Rattlers yet unborn.”

She continued, “Mr. Gerami has made the largest gift ever received in FAMU’s 136-year history. Due to Mr. Gerami’s thoughtfulness and attention to detail, his gift will be inextricably woven into the fabric of FAMU and Dr. Robinson’s legacy. It is the gift that will keep on giving in perpetuity, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Lastly, I have to sincerely thank Mrs. Audrey Simmons Smith, my colleagues, and the best University Advancement team on planet earth.”

