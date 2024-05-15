90s R&B Legends Coko and K-Ci Hailey Team Up with Eric ‘E Will’ Williams for New Single ‘Crazy For Your Love’ | LISTEN

*Fans of 90s R&B are having a time to remember. Music producer Eric “E Will” Williams announced his latest project … a collaboration with two of R&B’s most iconic voices, Coko from SWV and K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo. Their new single, “Crazy For Your Love,” promises to capture the essence of their classic sound while adding a fresh, modern twist for 2024.

Coko, known for her vocals and timeless hits with SWV like “Weak” and “Right Here/Human Nature,” brings her signature smooth and sultry sound to the track. Her voice, which has defined a generation of R&B, seamlessly blends with the soulful tones of K-Ci Hailey who made waves in the 90s with Jodeci’s anthems like “Forever My Lady” and “Come & Talk to Me,” and later with K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life,” adds an unmatched intensity and passion.

The anticipation surrounding “Crazy For Your Love” is palpable. Fans eagerly await a song that will remind them of the golden era of R&B while offering something fresh and new. E Will, known for his ability to bridge different musical eras and styles, is excited about the project.

“This project represents a fusion of timeless talent and creative energy, and I believe it will resonate deeply with fans old and new,” he exclaimed via SoulTracks.

The production is slick, with a beat that nods to the past but feels distinctly modern. As the chorus hits, K-Ci’s voice rises, powerful and raw, delivering a heartfelt plea that complements Coko’s soulful crooning.

The chemistry between Coko and K-Ci is undeniable. Their voices intertwine effortlessly, creating harmonies that are both beautiful and haunting. The lyrics speak of a love that is both consuming and uplifting, a theme that both artists have explored throughout their illustrious careers.

As the song progresses, it becomes clear that “Crazy For Your Love” is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It’s a celebration of the enduring power of R&B and a testament to the timeless talent of Coko and K-Ci. The production by E Will ensures that while the song pays homage to the past, it firmly belongs in the present.

Fans, both old and new, are sure to find something to love in this collaboration. For those who grew up listening to SWV and Jodeci, the song is a welcome return to the music that defined their youth. For younger listeners, it’s an introduction to two of the greatest voices in R&B, presented in a way that feels fresh and relevant.

As the final notes of “Crazy For Your Love” fade out, there’s no doubt that Coko, K-Ci, and E Will have created something special. This collaboration is a reminder of why R&B has always been a genre that touches the heart and soul. With this new single, they’ve proven that great music transcends time, continuing to inspire and move listeners across generations.

