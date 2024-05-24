Channing Crowder Responds to Drake Hitting on His Wife During Show | VIDEOs

*Drake’s reputation for calling out fans during his shows is not going over well with ex-NFLer Channing Crowder.

For the retired NFL linebacker, the move was a no-no as he voiced his displeasure to the Canadian rap star, whom he wanted to see in the parking lot after he hit on his wife, Aja Crowder.

“Man, to hell with him. I ain’t worried about Drake. I’ll see Drake in the parking lot,” Crowder said in a video Aja filmed of his reaction to the 6 God’s attempt to hit on her.

The footage that Crowder posted on Instagram was taken from a 2023 Drake show at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Florida-based event was part of the entertainer’s It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What? Tour.

At the time, the Crowders took a group of their peers to the Drake show after attending a cowboy-themed charity event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

During the show, Drake was captured in a cage suspended mid-air when he paused to acknowledge a woman in a green top inside one of the arena’s suites and comment on how good she looked, according to Madame Noire.

“Oh, sh**. The green right there…fine as hell,” Drake expressed.

Madame Noire noted that the woman in the green happened to be Aja. Crowder, despite the concert happening last year, confirmed the woman in green was his wife via his Instagram reel. The reel featured mini clips of Aja wearing the green top Drake pointed out, which she wore the entire day before the concert.

“First @kaicenat now @champagnepapi [trying to] take my lady. Y’all need to stop playing with me! Ima fight ’bout mine,” Crowder wrote in the caption to the clip.

The irony of the 40-year-old former Miami Dolphins linebacker’s response to Drake was not lost on Madame Noire. The site went back a little bit to highlight his disrespectful thoughts on current NFL standout Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, claiming she was with him for money.

In addition, he labeled Wilson a “square,” saying the following during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast:

“If Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gon be with him. Russell’s a square. Russell’s a square. Ciara had a — she has a good situation — but you’re not gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson… Everybody has a type.”

“And I love him on the field [but] he’s a square,” Crowder said about Wilson. “He’s a f–king square.”

Karma’s a b–h!”

Aye Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air. 🗣️Let me in the booth!!! pic.twitter.com/Aw15q0eusL — Channing Crowder (@OfficialCrowder) April 14, 2024

Crowder’s view of Drake expanded as he brought his opinion to X and shared the video of the “Poetic Justice” rhymeslinger hitting on Aja, with the add notion of him joining Future and producer Metro Boomin’ on a diss track.

“Aye, Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my baby from the air. Let me in the booth!”

