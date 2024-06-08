Boy, Bye! GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and MSNBC’s Joy Reid Clash Over His Comments Romanticizing the Jim Crow Era | WATCH

*Black GOP Representative Byron Donalds of Florida found himself at the center of controversy this week after comments he made regarding the Jim Crow era and Black family structure ignited a wave of outrage. Donalds’ statements, which drew criticism from multiple fronts, were initially made during a campaign event for former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, which was focused on outreach to Black voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Donalds suggested that Black families were more cohesive during the Jim Crow period compared to today.

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” Donalds stated. He linked the perceived fracture of Black families to later political and social developments, specifically programs endorsed by President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, including expansions in federal food stamps, housing, welfare, and Medicaid.

Donalds’ remarks quickly prompted backlash, with critics accusing him of romanticizing a period marked by racial violence and segregation. Among the critics were members of the Congressional Black Caucus and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who condemned Donalds’ comments as “an outlandish, outrageous and out-of-pocket observation.”

Interviewed by MSNBC’s Joy Reid on “The ReidOut” Thursday night, Donalds defended his position, asserting that his comments were misunderstood.

“I never said that it was better for Black people in Jim Crow,” he clarified, adding that he was only highlighting statistical data showing higher marriage rates among Black families during that time. He emphasized, “Don’t try to impose the fact that the marriage rates were better in the — higher, higher, I want to be clear — higher in the Jim Crow era to mean that I think Jim Crow is great. That is a lie. That is gaslighting. I would never say such a thing.”

When Reid challenged him on the broader context of Jim Crow laws, which severely restricted the rights of Black Americans, Donalds maintained his stance.

“No, I’m not being inaccurate,” he insisted. “All I was talking about is about Black families.”

Critics argue that Donalds’ comments, even if statistically accurate, overlook the severe oppression and systemic racism that defined the Jim Crow era. A spokesperson for the Biden-Harris campaign responded to Donalds’ statements, stating, “Trump spent his adult life, and then his presidency undermining the progress Black communities fought so hard for — so it tracks that his campaign’s ‘Black outreach’ is going to a white neighborhood and promising to take America back to Jim Crow.”

Donalds countered these assertions by accusing the Biden campaign of “lying” and “gaslighting.”

“They’re trying to say that I said that Black people were doing better under Jim Crow,” he said on Wednesday. “I never made such a claim. My point was about the cohesiveness of Black families, not the overall well-being under oppressive laws.”

Donalds, often mentioned as a potential running mate for Donald Trump, finds himself in a delicate position as he attempts to navigate the sensitivities and historical context surrounding his remarks. As debate continues, the incident underscores the complexities of discussing historical injustices and their long-lasting impact on present-day issues.





