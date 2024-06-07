Friday, June 7, 2024
Grandson Claims Black Panther Party Veteran Who Praised Trump Suffers from Dementia
By Ny MaGee
Black Panther Party founding member David Hilliard
*A viral video shows a Black Panther Party founding member David Hilliard, seemingly supporting Donald Trump. Now, the man’s grandson claims he was exploited.

In the clip, Hilliard, 82, explains to a woman named Carol D. Mitchell that he and Trump were acquaintances when the former president was a college student in the 1960s, Complex reports.

“Trump is a person who’s a decent man, and he supported the Black Panther Party,” Hilliard said in the video. “He was someone who gave us money.”

“Trump’s a friend of African Americans, and I knew Trump from the 1960s in New York, where he comes from and he’s a friend to African Americans. He’s a decent man,” Hilliard added. “I mean he’s not a racist. He’s not a racist, fascist, white man. He supported Black people.”

Eric Jones, Hilliard’s grandson, tweeted on Tuesday that he is working to get the clip removed because his grandfather suffers from Dementia and PTSD and has no idea who Trump is.

“I’m working to get this taken down,” Jones posted. “My Grandpa, David Hilliard does not even know Trump is a politician. He has been dealing with cognitive issues since 2014. He can only recall the past.”

He added, “Please anybody who knows how to stop this type of stuff tap in with me. My Grandpa, David Hilliard does not even know Trump is a politician. He has been dealing with cognitive issues since 2014. He can only recall the past,” Jones tweeted.

According to Jones, his grandfather “would absolutely not be aligned with any of Trump’s politics.”

“People should understand that he is not a supporter of, or affiliated with anything that Trump has done in this modern era.”

Jones revealed that his grandfather lives in a senior community in Oakland, California and that Mitchell, a new resident there, has an X account that appears to endorse Trump. Jones claims the woman exploited the elder.

