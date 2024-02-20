Tina Knowles Reminds Haters of Family’s Connection to Cowboy Culture

*Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, reacted to a TIME video highlighting that the superstar “has always been country.”

“I just came across this video on my IG feed! We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas,” Ms. Tine wrote, Complex reports. “We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only.”

She continued, “In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning. When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It’s really funny, I actually laugh because it’s been there since she was a kid ,we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. @. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up.”

Queen Bey released two country songs on Super Bowl Sunday, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.” However, not everyone seems to be a fan of her foray into the genre.

John Schneider, of Dukes of Hazzard fame, compared Beyoncé to a dog marking a territory, per TMZ.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park, you know?” said Schneider. “Every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate LaTavia Roberson responded to Schneider’s ignorant comment on Instagram, writing, “Disgusting and disrespectful being from Texas we was raised on country music as part of our education program. We have The Texas Livestock Show & Rodeo. Our families participate every year & it’s mostly African Americans that you see in those activities so plz have several seats.”

Beyoncé’s “Act II” album drops on March 29.

