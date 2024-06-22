Saturday, June 22, 2024
BET+ Gets ‘Young.Wild.Free.’ with New Film Trailer Starring Sanaa Lathan | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
'Young. Wild. Free'
Sanaa Lathan in ‘Young. Wild. Free’ / Credit: BET+

*Young love in quality form is on display in an upcoming film from BET+. Blex Media reports the streamer unveiled the trailer for “Young.Wild.Free.” last week.

Sanaa Lathan, Mike Epps, Algee Smith, and Sierra Capri star in the Thembi L. Banks-directed feature, which centers on Smith’s character, Brandon Huffman, a hot-tempered high school senior whose life takes a dangerous turn after an encounter with Cassidy, (Capri). Burdened with school struggles, caring for his younger siblings, and unemployment, Brandon finds an escape in his art.

Cassidy, embodying confidence and danger, pulls Brandon into her world after robbing him at gunpoint, leading him down a perilous path.

The trailer’s release comes after BET+ acquired the movie at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Lathan will play Brandon’s mother, Janice Huffman, a woman who grapples with mental health challenges while raising three children.

For Epps, his role will be as Lamont, the father of Janice’s youngest children. Complicating things for the patriarch is the strained relationship he has with Brandon.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 01: Actress Sanaa Lathan attends HBO’s “Native Son” screening at Guggenheim Museum on April 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

Signing on for “Young.Wild.Free.” was an easy decision for Lathan, who appreciated the chance to “transform” to play a character like Janice.

“Starting out in the theater, one of the joys of acting to me is to transform, she confessed. “Janice’s plight is the plight of so many women in America.”

In Banks’ eyes, her vision for “Young.Wild.Free.” involves displaying a story surrounding “young love and the complexities of family life.

“This film is about young love and as a fan of coming-of-age stories, this is the kind of film I would’ve wanted to experience as a young Black girl,” she said while emphasizing the importance of supporting young Black directors, especially women.

“I was excited once I met with Thembi to hear her vision. She’s a true artist,” added Lathan, an executive producer on the film.

Written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, “Young.Wild.Free.” is produced by Confluential Films, MACRO Studios, and No Label Productions.

In addition to Lathan and Banks, the film’s executive producers include Codie Elaine Oliver, Charlotte Koh, Prince Baggett, Jo Henriquez, Mark R. Wright, Jenna Cavelle, Tony Rettenmaier, and Juel Taylor.

Young.Wild.Free.” will premier on BET+ on June 27, 2024.

