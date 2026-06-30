Fox Sports Analyst Says ‘Racism Is Out of Control’ Amid Caitlin Clark Debate 

The Fox Sports analyst criticized the Phoenix Mercury and questioned the treatment of Caitlin Clark after a physical game led to a suspension and social media backlash.

YouTube screenshot via ABC News

*A physical matchup between Caitlin Clark and the Phoenix Mercury has sparked renewed debate about the treatment of the Indiana Fever star.

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During the game, Clark absorbed several hard fouls from Mercury players. At one point, Alyssa Thomas battled Clark for possession, made contact with her midsection, and later placed her forearm across Clark’s neck, according to Basketball Network. When the WNBA reviewed the sequence, Thomas was suspended for one game.

The controversy intensified after the Mercury’s social media account shared a photo showing Clark pinned to the floor. The image drew criticism online, with some fans accusing the team of mocking Clark. Fox Sports analyst Dan Dakich weighed in on the situation, arguing that Clark has become a target around the league.

YouTube screenshot via ABC News

“If it wasn’t clear before, it sure is now that the jealous, envious, ego-filled and petty gals for the WNBA hate Caitlin Clark to its core. And now very sadly and sillily, they’re trying to hurt her,” Dakich said.

He also criticized the Mercury’s post, saying, “The Phoenix Mercury took the act to make fun of Caitlin Clark. Look at that.”

This angel of Alyssa Thomas cheapshotting shows that not only did she punch Caitlin Clark in the throat; she kneed her in the groin too.



The league should look at this, assess a flagrant, & do everything they can to protect their most important player. pic.twitter.com/xDArcPTYiS — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

Dakich later raised the issue of race while discussing reactions to the incident.

“Close your eyes and imagine a white woman doing that to a black woman. Oh my God, the idiots would be full of rage, full of craziness,” he said.

He added, “The racism is out of control.”

The incident marks the latest flashpoint in the ongoing discussion surrounding the physical play Clark has faced since entering the WNBA. Clark remains one of the league’s biggest draws, and the scrutiny surrounding contact involving the former No. 1 overall pick has continued throughout the season.

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