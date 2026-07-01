‘Paradise’ Leads 2026 AAFCA TV Honors as Sterling K. Brown, Jurnee Smollett Among Top Winners

Paradise (Sterling K Brown) – promo / Courtesy of Disney

*The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the winners of its eighth annual AAFCA TV Honors, recognizing standout performances, series and creative achievements across television and streaming.

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Leading this year’s winners was Hulu’s “Paradise,” which earned Best Drama, while Sterling K. Brown took home Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed series. Sterling K. Brown

Jurnee Smollett was named Best Actress for Apple TV’s “Smoke,” while FX/Hulu’s “Love Story” captured Best Limited Series and earned Crystle Roberson Dorsey the award for Best Directing (Drama).

Comedy honors went to Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” which won Best Comedy, while ABC favorite “Abbott Elementary” continued its award-winning run by taking home both Best Ensemble and Best Writing.

“This year’s winners represent the incredible depth and creative ambition driving our industry forward,” said AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson, who praised the artists for telling “bold, culturally rich stories” that continue to redefine television.

The winners will be celebrated during the invitation-only 2026 AAFCA TV Honors on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the City Club Los Angeles.

All the Smoke – promo

New Categories Recognize Evolving Entertainment

Reflecting the continued growth of entertainment beyond traditional television, AAFCA introduced two new competitive categories this year.

OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” earned the inaugural Best Reality Series honor, while the popular sports podcast “All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson” was recognized as Best Podcast, acknowledging the increasing influence of digital storytelling.

Major 2026 AAFCA TV Honors Winners

Among this year’s top winners were:

Best Drama: Paradise (Hulu)

Paradise (Hulu) Best Comedy: Shrinking (Apple TV)

Shrinking (Apple TV) Best Limited Series: Love Story (FX/Hulu)

Love Story (FX/Hulu) Best Actor: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett (Smoke)

Jurnee Smollett (Smoke) Best Supporting Actress: Erika Alexander (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins)

Erika Alexander (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins) Best Supporting Actor: Lamorne Morris (Spider-Noir)

Lamorne Morris (Spider-Noir) Best Ensemble: Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Best Writing: Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Best Documentary: Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean Combs: The Reckoning Best Breakout Performance: Aaron Moten (Fallout)

Aaron Moten (Fallout) Best Music: Kris Bowers (Spider-Noir)

Kris Bowers (Spider-Noir) Best Reality Series: Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Best Podcast: All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson

AAFCA Names Top 10 Television Programs

In addition to announcing its winners, AAFCA released its annual Top 10 Television Programs, recognizing many of the year’s most acclaimed scripted series.

The list includes:

Paradise

The Pitt

Shrinking

The Madison

Abbott Elementary

The Chi

Matlock

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Beef

The ‘Burbs

Previously announced Special Achievement honorees include Tracy Morgan, Kathryn Busby, Celeste Hughey, Lamar Chase, and Felicia Pride, who will also be recognized during the Aug. 8 ceremony.

Founded in 2003, AAFCA is the world’s largest association of Black film critics and has become one of the entertainment industry’s leading organizations recognizing excellence in film and television while elevating Black voices in criticism and media.

AAFCA TV Honors

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