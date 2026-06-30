50 Cent Once Said He Was ‘Afraid of Politics.’ Now He’s Performing at Donald Trump Jr.’s Exclusive Club

The rapper reportedly turned down multimillion-dollar political performance offers in 2024. Now he's set to headline an America 250 celebration at one of Washington's most exclusive Trump-connected venues.

50 Cent/ABC News screenshot

*If there’s one thing 50 Cent has mastered over the years—besides making hit records and breaking the internet with his Instagram posts—it’s keeping people guessing.

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The Grammy-winning rapper, born Curtis Jackson, is reportedly scheduled to perform on July 3 at Executive Branch, Donald Trump Jr.’s invitation-only Georgetown club, during America 250 celebrations. According to The Daily Beast, the exclusive venue reportedly charges founding members a $500,000 annual membership fee and has previously hosted performances by Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland.

The booking isn’t surprising because it’s 50 Cent. It’s surprising because of what he said the last time politics came calling.

In 2024, Jackson made it clear that politics simply wasn’t his lane—a position that makes this latest appearance all the more intriguing.

From a $3 Million Offer to ‘I’m Afraid of Politics’

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in 2024, Jackson claimed he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

He also said he was offered another multimillion-dollar payday to perform his hit “Many Men (Wish Death)” during the Republican National Convention.

His answer?

“No.”

“I’m afraid about politics,” he explained.

At the time, Jackson said he intentionally stayed away from political events, regardless of the paycheck. His comments attracted widespread attention because he had previously expressed support for Trump during the 2020 election before later distancing himself from political endorsements.

Those remarks are exactly why this latest booking has people talking.

50 Cent gonna perform at a MAGA Only club to celebrate the 4th of July with Donald Trump Jr pic.twitter.com/e1HzqfNP4v — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 29, 2026

A Performance That’s Raising Questions

Executive Branch isn’t a campaign rally or official political event, but the private club has quickly become one of Washington’s most exclusive gathering places for influential figures connected to President Donald Trump’s orbit.

As of Monday, neither Jackson nor his representatives had publicly commented on the reported appearance or explained what prompted him to accept the booking.

The announcement immediately sparked questions online because it appears to contrast with his earlier comments about avoiding politics altogether.

Whether fans view the appearance as business, politics or simply another unexpected career move, one thing is certain: people are paying attention.

If It’s 50 Cent, Expect the Unexpected

Part of the fascination is that Jackson has built a career on refusing to fit neatly into anyone else’s expectations.

From dominating the charts and launching successful television franchises like “Power” to becoming a savvy entrepreneur and one of social media’s most entertaining trolls, he’s rarely done what people expected next. Whether he’s feuding with fellow celebrities or turning a meme into a headline, Jackson has long operated on his own terms.

Which is exactly why fans aren’t rushing to draw conclusions.

If history is any guide, 50 Cent usually has his own explanation—and he delivers it on his own timeline.

50 Cent – screenshot

The America 250 Connection

The reported performance also comes as America 250 celebrations have experienced a bumpy rollout.

Freedom 250, the organization coordinating many of the nation’s semiquincentennial events, has dealt with artist withdrawals, lineup changes and weather-related cancellations surrounding several scheduled performances.

Against that backdrop, Jackson’s reported appearance has become one of the week’s biggest entertainment talking points.

Whether this booking represents a change of heart, a business decision or simply the difference between a private performance and a political event remains unknown.

Only 50 Cent knows the answer.

The rest of us will probably find out the same way we always do—on Instagram.

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