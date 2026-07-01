STARZ Developing Supernatural Crime Series ‘Bone Parish’ with 50 Cent

The adaptation of the BOOM! Studios graphic novel expands STARZ's growing lineup of original series.

50 Cent – via eurAI

*STARZ is expanding its slate of original programming with a new supernatural crime drama based on the graphic novel “Bone Parish.”

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The network announced it has entered development on the series adaptation of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf’s popular BOOM! Studios title. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce the project through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, continuing his long-running partnership with STARZ, per the news release.

Writers and producers Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra have signed on as executive producers and co-showrunners. Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer of BOOM! Studios will also serve as executive producers.

Set in the criminal underworld of New Orleans, “Bone Parish” centers on the Winters family, whose growing empire revolves around a dangerous new drug made from the ashes of the dead. The substance gives users vivid visions of the past, but its popularity attracts violent rivals, hidden secrets and supernatural threats that place the family in increasing danger.

Jackson said the story immediately stood out because it blends familiar crime drama themes with supernatural horror.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and ‘Bone Parish’ does exactly that. It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode,” Jackson said.

Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ, said the project continues the company’s successful collaboration with Jackson while taking the network into new creative territory.

“We love going on new journeys with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we’ve done before: a world steeped in horror, and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can’t get enough of. It’s a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking,” Busby said.

“Bone Parish” joins STARZ’s growing lineup of wholly owned original series. The project also expands Jackson’s portfolio with the network, which already includes the “Power” franchise. “Power: Origins” is currently in production, while “Power: Legacy” recently received a series order. STARZ will also debut Jackson’s new crime drama “Fightland,” set in the world of British boxing, on July 31.

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