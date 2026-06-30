STARZ Sets Premiere Date for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Starring Shemar Moore

The new crime drama, led by Shemar Moore, will debut Sept. 25 and continue the story of Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson.

S.W.A.T. Exiles – Season 1 – Episode 102 — Photo Credit: Kit Karzen/Sony Pictures Television

*STARZ has acquired “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” a new spinoff of the hit series S.W.A.T. starring and executive produced by Shemar Moore.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The crime drama will premiere Friday, Sept. 25, exclusively on STARZ. New episodes will debut weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and the network’s streaming and on-demand platforms.

In the series, Moore reprises his role as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a longtime member of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics division. After stepping away from leading the 20-David Squad, Hondo returns to oversee an experimental unit made up of inexperienced recruits.

According to the show’s synopsis, Hondo must overcome personality clashes within the group while molding the recruits into an effective team capable of protecting Los Angeles and keeping the new program alive.

S.W.A.T. Exiles – Season 1 – Episode 101 — Photo Credit: Kit Karzen/Sony Pictures Television

“S.W.A.T. Exiles engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience,” STARZ Networks President Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise.”

The cast also includes Ronen Rubenstein as Jude, Freddy Miyares as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki as Cassidy, Adain Bradley as Malik and Lucy Barrett as Sammy.

Sony Pictures Television commissioned the series. Jason Ning will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Moore, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, James Scura and Jon Cowan.

The series joins STARZ’s upcoming slate, which includes the fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the new British crime drama Fightland and Season 3 of P-Valley.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Shemar Moore Re‑Enlists for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ as Sony Orders Spinoff Series

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.