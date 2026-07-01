‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: Raq and Marvin Face Fallout of Unique’s Return 

The exclusive preview teases mounting tensions as Kanan, Raq and the Thomas family confront the fallout from Unique's return.

*STARZ has released an intense new preview from the fourth episode of the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” offering another look at the escalating conflict that continues to reshape the Thomas family.

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The episode, titled “Bygones,” picks up after the violent return of Unique, leaving Raq (Patina Miller) and Marvin (London Brown) to deal with the consequences of his secretive comeback. Elsewhere, Lou continues managing his new artist, Kanan makes progress in reconnecting with his grandmother, and Jukebox grows more comfortable embracing her sexuality.

The preview arrives as the series moves toward its conclusion and Kanan Stark’s transformation into one of the “Power” universe’s most notorious figures accelerates.

Over the past four seasons, Kanan has struggled to escape the influence of his mother, Raq. What began as admiration for her criminal empire eventually gave way to distrust after he uncovered the lies and manipulation that shaped his childhood. Those revelations forced him to redefine who he wanted to become.

‘Raising Kanan’ 4th Season – via STARZ

Season 5 finds Kanan embracing the ruthless mindset that will ultimately establish his place in the Queens drug trade. His fractured relationship with Raq has reached the point where reconciliation no longer appears possible, setting both characters on a collision course.

The final season also follows Kanan as he joins forces with Breeze, a legendary figure in the Southside drug game. Their alliance raises the stakes for everyone involved, while rival organizations, including the Mafia, continue maneuvering for control. As the battle for power intensifies, the Thomas family faces mounting threats that could permanently alter its future.

The cast also includes MeKai Curtis, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Tony Danza, Joe Pantoliano and Leslie Grossman, alongside Miller and Brown.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” serves as the second spinoff in the expanding “Power” franchise. New episodes stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Watch the exclusive clip above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Patina Miller Says Love Wasn’t Enough for Raq in Raising Kanan’s Final Season

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