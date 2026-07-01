Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Didn’t Know His Biological Father Lived Above His Favorite Restaurant

The NBA legend says a longtime restaurant employee helped reunite him with his biological father years after his adoptive father's death.

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal attends a basketball event to promote energy drink brand L.I.F.E. (Let It Fly Energy) in Hong Kong, China, 18 August 2015.

*Shaquille O’Neal has shared the remarkable story of how he reunited with his biological father after discovering he had been living above one of his favorite restaurants for years.

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O’Neal never had a relationship with his biological father, Joseph Toney, who struggled with drug addiction and went to prison shortly after Shaq was born. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, later married Phillip Harrison, the military veteran who raised O’Neal as his own son. O’Neal has repeatedly credited Harrison with helping shape both his life and basketball career.

During a 2023 conversation with Anas Bukhash, O’Neal said one chef at a New Jersey restaurant always became emotional when he walked through the door. “Every time I go on there, one Chef would look at me and just start crying. He wouldn’t say anything, just start crying,” O’Neal said, the Basketball Network reports.

Shaquille O’Neal attends Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The reason did not become clear until after Harrison died in 2013, when Lucille encouraged her son to reconnect with Toney. O’Neal asked his uncle, a police officer, to help locate his biological father. The search led to an unexpected discovery.

“So, what I didn’t realize is that my father lived in the building. My biological father lived in the building, and that was his best friend,” O’Neal said, referring to the chef.

After learning the chef was Toney’s best friend, O’Neal immediately asked him to call his father. When they finally met, Toney apologized for not being part of his son’s upbringing. O’Neal said he chose not to dwell on the past.

“I lived a great life,” he recalled telling his father. “Everything happened that was supposed to happen for Shaquille O’Neal.”

Rather than searching for closure, O’Neal viewed the meeting as an opportunity to build a relationship. He later bought Toney a car and invited him to visit whenever he was in town.

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