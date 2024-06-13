Thursday, June 13, 2024
Sanaa Lathan Stars in Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Young. Wild. Free’ on BET+ | Watch Trailer
By Ny MaGee
0
'Young. Wild. Free'
Sanaa Lathan in ‘Young. Wild. Free’ / Credit: BET+

*Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps star in the new coming-of-age film Young. Wild. Free, debuting this month on BET+.

Algee Smith and Sierra Capri also star in the Thembi L. Banks-directed movie.

The story centers on “a hot-tempered high school senior as he finds his life thrusted into an enticing, dangerous direction after he’s robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams,” per the official synopsis. “Brandon (Smith) is a struggling teen who’s charged with caring for his two younger siblings, when Cassidy (Capri), enters his life. Lured in by her whimsy, Brandon seamlessly slips into the role of Clyde to her Bonnie as they make their way down an increasingly perilous path,” the description continues. 

Watch the official trailer below.

Per the release, Banks and Sanaa serve as executive producers on the project, along with Codie Elaine Oliver, Charlotte Koh, Prince Baggett, Jo Henriquez, Mark R. Wright, Jenna Cavelle, Tony Rettenmeier, and Juel Taylor. The producers include Charles D. King, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Tommy Oliver, Baron Davis and Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd.

The BET+ Original Film will premiere on June 27, 2024, exclusively on BET+.

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Trailer Drops for ‘UnPrisoned’ Season Two Starring Kerry Washington | Watch

