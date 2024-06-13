Trailer Drops for ‘UnPrisoned’ Season Two Starring Kerry Washington | Watch

*The Season 2 trailer for Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned,” starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, has dropped.

We reported previously that Washington stars as Paige Alexander, “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son,” per the synopsis. Lindo also stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

Washington and Lindo are executive producers on the series from Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC Signature.

Here’s the official S2 synopsis: “The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.”

“UnPrisoned” is based on the life of Tracy McMillan, the series creator and executive producer. The cast includes Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh, Brenda Strong, and Jee Young Han.

“I wanted to show a family that every person in America would identify with, even though they’re facing very specific circumstances,” McMillan told Variety in 2023. “This is, at its heart, a father-daughter story. It’s a story about a woman with a teenage son who’s trying to repair the relationship with her dad and everyone can relate to that.”

“Kerry is the gold standard for a what a multihyphenate should be — passionate, prolific and endlessly kind,” said Tracy Underwood, executive vice president of creative affairs at ABC Signature, per THR.

“She, Pilar and the Simpson Street team are incredible collaborators, and we’re so proud of our most recent Onyx Collective/Hulu series UnPrisoned and Reasonable Doubt, as well as our award-winning series Little Fires Everywhere. We look forward to many more years of their unparalleled creativity and talent,” Underwood continued.

All eight episodes of “UnPrisoned” premiere Wednesday, July 17, on Hulu.

