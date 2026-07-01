University of Texas Researchers Create Jacket That Harvests Drinking Water From Air

*Researchers at the University of Texas have developed a prototype jacket that can collect moisture from the air and convert it into drinking water, Fox News reports.

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The wearable device relies on a newly developed material known as AirGel. According to the research team, the textile absorbs water vapor from the surrounding air. Sunlight then heats the material, causing the trapped moisture to condense into liquid that can be collected inside the garment.

The researchers said the technology could offer a portable source of water in areas where access to clean drinking water is limited.

“The important advance here is that the team did not simply make another material that absorbs water,” Keith Johnston, co-author and chair professor of the Cockrell School of Engineering’s McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering, said in a statement.

woman drinking a glass of water/iStock

“They designed a pathway for water to move quickly, from vapor in the air, to liquid on the fiber surface and then into the textile. That transport design is what allows the material to work not just in a small lab test, but in a wearable system.”

During early testing, the jacket produced varying amounts of water depending on humidity levels. Researchers reported that output ranged from small daily quantities to amounts sufficient for basic personal needs.

The team also tested AirGel in standalone devices operating in different environments, including desert conditions and humid urban settings. According to the researchers, the material performed well in both climates and outperformed many conventional atmospheric water-harvesting systems, which often require larger and heavier equipment.

Researchers are now studying additional uses for the technology. Potential applications include tents, emergency response equipment, and other outdoor gear that could benefit from built-in water collection capabilities.

“AirGel provides a complementary solution to existing water-processing systems,” said UT researcher Yaxuan Zhao, who developed the technology, in a UT press release. “It can produce water using only air and sunlight, and it can deliver water directly to the point of need.”

The university’s commercialization office has filed patent applications related to the technology as researchers continue refining the design.

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