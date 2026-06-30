Ginuwine’s Engagement, Jussie Smollett’s New Romance and Fat Joe’s James Harden Rant Lead Entertainment News

Fresh relationship news and a viral sports debate are keeping celebrities and fans talking.

Janette Escartin and Ginuwine – via Instagram

*Love is in the air for Ginuwine, while Jussie Smollett is reportedly moving on with a new romance. Meanwhile, Fat Joe is making headlines after delivering an unfiltered take on NBA star James Harden during his celebration of the New York Knicks’ 2026 championship.

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Ginuwine Announces Engagement to Jannette Escartin

R&B singer Ginuwine is preparing for another walk down the aisle after becoming engaged to 28-year-old Miami realtor Jannette Escartin.

According to the couple, Ginuwine proposed in Washington, D.C., a couple of weeks ago, and Escartin said yes. They say they are “very happy and in love.”

Escartin shared that the pair met in South Florida a couple of years ago and intentionally kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight before deciding to take the next step, according to TMZ.

Fans recently got a subtle hint about the romance when Ginuwine commented, “Mine ❤️,” on one of Escartin’s Instagram photos.

The engagement surprised many followers because the 55-year-old singer has remained private about his personal life in recent years. His most public relationship was with rapper Solé. The two married in 2003 before divorcing in 2015 after more than a decade together. Despite their split, they have remained on good terms while co-parenting their blended family. The couple has not announced a wedding date.

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Bown

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown Reportedly Begin New Relationship

Actor Jussie Smollett is reportedly dating “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown.

The two were seen together in Los Angeles on Monday running errands, grabbing lunch with Brown’s mother and hiking through Runyon Canyon.

The reported relationship comes just weeks after Smollett called off his wedding to actor Jabari Redd. Smollett had proposed to Redd during Pride Month in June 2025.

Brown has also experienced a challenging year professionally. An insider told PEOPLE that Brown’s mother overheard his “Queer Eye” castmates discussing him on a hot mic while she was on set. According to the source, “It wasn’t meant to be gossiping or bullying but it caused a break in his relationship with Antoni, Tan and Jonathan.”

Brown later skipped a “CBS Mornings” interview promoting the show’s 10th season to “focus and protect” his mental health.

Before joining “Queer Eye,” Brown first gained national attention on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” in 2004 and later hosted the daytime talk show “Karamo.”

Fat Joe ignited social media after going off on James Harden during an episode of his “Joe & Jada Unfiltered” podcast following the New York Knicks’ 2026 NBA championship victory.

Celebrating the franchise ending its long title drought, the Bronx rapper called Harden a “fcking loser,” saying there was “no reason to call on James” because “he ain’t winning sht.”

Fat Joe also criticized Harden’s lifestyle, suggesting the NBA star spends too much time in strip clubs and accusing him of having a “loser mentality” despite his talent.

The comments came while discussing Harden’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he declined a player option and was part of a team that was swept in the playoffs by the Knicks.

Former NBA player Ron Harper reportedly pushed back during the conversation, and audio from the exchange quickly spread across social media.

Reaction to the viral clip has been divided. Some fans applauded Fat Joe for holding players accountable, while others defended Harden by pointing to his MVP award, scoring titles and multiple All-Star selections despite never winning an NBA championship.

Jussie Smollett – Janette Escartin and Ginuwine – Fat Joe / via Instagram

From engagement celebrations to reported new romances and passionate sports commentary, the latest celebrity headlines show how quickly personal milestones and viral moments can dominate the conversation. Whether fans are congratulating newly engaged couples or debating Fat Joe’s blunt assessment of James Harden, these stories continue to generate buzz across entertainment and sports.

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