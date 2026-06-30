TDE’s Punch Criticizes Druski Over SZA and Doechii’s Saxophone Gag at BET Awards

The Top Dawg Entertainment executive took issue with a comedy bit that cut into SZA and Doechii's acceptance speech during the 2026 BET Awards.

Druski (with Martin Lawrence) hosting 2026 BET Awards/YouTube screenshot

*A comedy segment during the 2026 BET Awards drew criticism from Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch after it interrupted an acceptance speech from SZA and Doechii.

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The two artists won the BET Her Award for their collaboration “girl, get up.” During the broadcast, host Druski warned winners that they would have only 30 seconds to speak before a saxophone player would begin playing over them. The bit eventually affected SZA and Doechii as music started during their remarks, prompting a reaction from Punch on social media.

“This n***a Druski weird for that Sax stunt,” Punch wrote in a post on X that was later deleted, according to reports, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Despite the controversy, both SZA and Doechii were among the night’s winners. BET also included the pair in a tribute honoring Lauryn Hill, who received the Living Legend Icon Award. Before accepting the honor, Hill performed “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.”

The ceremony featured several headline-making moments beyond the exchange involving Druski.

Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award. Taylor emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, collecting four trophies, including Best Actress, Video Director of the Year and the inaugural Fashion Vanguard Award.

“They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said during her acceptance speech. “There will be no me without you.”

Taylor also reflected on her career journey while accepting another award.

“I worked my a** off 20 years,” she said. “So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

Other major winners included Kendrick Lamar, who won Best Male Hip Hop Artist; Cardi B, who earned Best Female Hip Hop Artist; Leon Thomas, who took home Best Male R&B/Pop Artist; and Clipse, whose album “Let God Sort Em Out” won Album of the Year.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor with Icon of the Year Honor at BET Awards

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