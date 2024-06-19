B. Howard Discusses Highly Anticipated Music Video for New Single ‘Choosin’ (All Eyes On Me)’ | EUR Exclusive

*I recently had the pleasure of chatting with B. Howard, the acclaimed artist, songwriter, and multi-platinum producer, about the release of the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “Choosin’ (All Eyes On Me),”which is available now on YouTube.

B. Howard collaborated with the acclaimed Mark “Mogul” Jackson (known for working with stars like Trey Songz and Usher) on the track along with Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd (noted for his work with Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish). Per the news release, “Choosin’ (All Eyes On Me),” blends classic ‘90s DNB Pop with today’s frequencies, featuring an upbeat melody and confident lyrics that emote B. Howard’s personality and style. The video was shot in Grand Rapids and co-directed by B. Howard and Josh Sikkema.

When asked about the inspiration being the song, B. Howard told EURweb exclusively, “Well, you know how you can walk in a room and you exude so much confidence and it’s in the air. Where it’s like anybody, sometimes you walk in, especially for artists. You walk in the room and whomever somebody is with, they choose up or whatever. And from experience that I had, I walked into a room, it resonated with me because I experienced things like that,” he explained.

“Sometimes when you walk in and somebody might be with somebody, but they don’t tell you. But they start leaving, and they want to leave with you and be with you. Like that,” B. Howard continued.

“So I just took it and just put in a playful space. And more so over, I want people to really not see that portion of it. But see the confidence that you walk in a room, and exude the confidence and walk into who you are. That’s the message I really want to have come across within the song. That’s a scenario,” he added. “But the inner lining is having confidence in the room, knowing who you are. Walking into your brilliance where you’re a light. And you walk in the room, everyone looks towards that light, and wants to be around that light.”

This single is part of a full EP called “Nostalgia,” with B. Howard noting that the track allowed him to “tap into my Chicago roots,” he said.

“I recorded the song in Chicago… Everything about this song, pretty much most of this was Midwest-oriented. I was really happy I had the chance to tap into that part of me.”

When he’s not cooking up something special in the studio, B. Howard stays busy performing live shows around the world and “building other artists in our company and having other people and producers giving opportunities to others that they didn’t have,” he said.

“Whereas I grew up, I was able to have a studio and record and have these access to things. So I’ve been doing that and giving back at the same time,” he continued. “And creating (the) Help Is Here Foundation and skincare line for different people. I’m excited about a lot of things in the future.”

Get more B. Howard news at his social channels listed below, and check out his new music video for “Choosin’ (All Eyes On Me)” via the YouTube clip above.

Official Website – http://www.bhowardofficial.com

Weibo – https://weibo.com/bhowardchina

Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/bhowardofficial/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@bhowardofficial

Twitter – http://twitter.com/bhowardofficial

