Reggaeton Singer Don Omar Says He’s Now Cancer Free | VIDEO
By
Jack Guy, CNN
0


*(CNN) — Puerto Rican reggaeton star Don Omar has revealed that he is being treated for cancer.  However, based on the video news report published earlier today, he says he’s cancer-free.

Here’s what CNN reported earlier:
The singer posted a photo of himself wearing a hospital bracelet on his wrist reading “Orlando Health” on Instagram on Monday.

“Today I do, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” reads the caption. “See you soon.”

The 46-year-old, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, did not reveal any further details about his diagnosis.

Don Omar (John Parra-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
CNN has contacted the artist’s representatives for comment.

He is currently scheduled to perform on August 7 in Oakland, California, the first of a number of additional dates on his “Back to Reggaeton” tour in the US.

Don Omar has been one of the biggest names in reggaeton since rising to fame in the early 2000s. He has released eight studio albums and won two Latin Grammy awards out of 13 nominations, as well as appearing in various movies in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Don Omar maintained a long-term feud with fellow reggaeton star Daddy Yankee until the pair announced that they had ended their rivalry in December last year.

“Thank you for your words and for listening to the ones that came from my heart too,” wrote Don Omar on Instagram at the time.

Don Omar - screenshot
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company.

