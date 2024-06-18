Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Amber Rose Reacts to Ex Wiz Khalifa Expecting Baby with Aimee Aguilar
By Ny MaGee
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, and Amber Rose at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 4, 2023.

*Amber Rose responded to reports that her ex Wiz Khalifa is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

In a June 16 Instagram announcement, Khalifa shared a photo of himself and Aimee, showing his hand resting on her baby bump. He captioned the photo, “Baby Girl On The Way.”

“We can’t wait to meet her!” Amber Rose commented under the image. The former stripper shares 11-year-old son Sebastian, with the rapper.

Aguilar, 30, also celebrated by posting pictures from her maternity photoshoot on IG — see the post below.

Meanwhile, Amber Rose shares another son, 4-year-old son Slash, with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is currently boo’d up with music icon Cher.

 

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa)

We reported earlier that Amber previously revealed that she lets Slash drink coffee every morning before school.

“He drinks coffee all the time,” Rose, 40, explained to “No Jumper” podcast host Adam22 during a 2023 interview, per Page Six.

“Like, me and my kids sit and we drink coffee and we talk,” Rose added.

Amber Rose said Slash will “wake up and be like, ‘I want coffee and breakfast.’”

In related news, Wiz Khalifa said on a 2022 episode of the radio show REAL 92.3 LA that he’s a “great father.”

He added, “You could look at the music and be like, ‘He makes great music.’ But if you see me with my kid or his friends or anybody else’s kids, I’m a great dad. So that’s my purpose as well in this life for sure.”

Check out photos from his girlfriend’s maternity shoot via the Instagram post below.

 

A post shared by Aimee Aguilar🤍 (@aimeeags)

