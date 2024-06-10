Amber Rose ‘Will Still Vote’ for Trump Despite His Felony Conviction

*Amber Rose still plans to vote for Donald Trump this November despite his multiple felony convictions.

Paparazzi caught up with the former stripper on June 7 in Los Angeles and asked about her Instagram post in which she endorsed Trump. Rose was asked about her history advocating for women’s rights, and she replied, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

When the interviewer asked her, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?”

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose stated.

On May 30, the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial. When asked if this will hurt his chances to get reelected, Rose said, “I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever.”

Rose went on to note that she is no longer “brainwashed” by the left.

“It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now,” the interview said, “why do you think they are changing?”

“I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore,” Rose responded.

Last month, Amber Rose publicly announced her support for Trump on social media. The mother of two posted a photo of herself with Melania and Donald at an event. She also criticized President Joe Biden’s policies on X/Twitter.

Rose’s tweet read: “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports Co Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

