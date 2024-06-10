Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Amber Rose ‘Will Still Vote’ for Trump Despite His Felony Conviction
By Ny MaGee
0
Amber Rose - Instagram
Amber Rose – Instagram

*Amber Rose still plans to vote for Donald Trump this November despite his multiple felony convictions.

Paparazzi caught up with the former stripper on June 7 in Los Angeles and asked about her Instagram post in which she endorsed Trump. Rose was asked about her history advocating for women’s rights, and she replied, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

When the interviewer asked her, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?”

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose stated.

On May 30, the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial. When asked if this will hurt his chances to get reelected, Rose said, “I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever.”

Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Melania Trump, DOnald Trump and Amber Rose / Credit: Instagram @amberrose

Rose went on to note that she is no longer “brainwashed” by the left.

“It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now,” the interview said, “why do you think they are changing?”

“I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore,” Rose responded.

Last month, Amber Rose publicly announced her support for Trump on social media. The mother of two posted a photo of herself with Melania and Donald at an event. She also criticized President Joe Biden’s policies on X/Twitter.

Rose’s tweet read: “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports Co Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

READ MORE: Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘Plus-Size’ Miss Alabama Sara Milliken Reacts to Trolls Criticizing Her Weight

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming