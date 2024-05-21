Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run

*Amber Rose is catching heat from her fringe liberal fans after she endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

As TMZ reports, Rose publicly announced her support for the former president on social media. The mother of two posted a photo of herself with Melania and Donald at an event. She also criticized President Joe Biden’s policies on X/Twitter.

Rose’s tweet read: “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports Co Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Hip Hop Vibe reports that Rose’s political stance incited a strong backlash from her fans. Some accused her of betraying both the Black community and women’s rights by supporting Trump.

Meanwhile, in related news, we reported earlier that Cardi B also sparked outrage recently when she announced that she won’t be voting in this year’s presidential election.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I don’t f*ck with both of y’all niggas,” referring to Biden and Trump.

Cardi said she has experienced “layers and layers of disappointment” with the current administration. She noted that many Americans feel “betrayed” by the high living expenses, inflation, low wages, and Biden’s support of the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

As The Cut reports, last November, the hip-hop star said she would never endorse a political candidate again.

“I’m not endorsing no f*cking presidents no more, because how is there a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f*cking schools, library, police safety, and sanitation?” while Biden funds “two wars.”

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted in April found that fewer Black Americans (aged 18 to 39) intend to vote for Biden in November compared to four years ago.

