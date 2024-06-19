Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Ashanti and Nelly Shock Fans with Secret Wedding – Married Since December!
By Fisher Jack
Ashanti & Nelly (Paras Griffin-Getty Images)
Ashanti & Nelly (Paras Griffin-Getty Images)

*In a delightful twist that fans never saw coming, music stars Ashanti and Nelly are not only engaged but have actually been married for several months now. Yes, you read that right. The dynamic duo has managed to keep their wedding under wraps and are also expecting their first child together.

According to public records, Ashanti and Nelly are officially married, with their union being legally recorded on December 27, 2023. The couple has been living in wedded bliss for six months, although the paperwork doesn’t pinpoint the exact city of their nuptials.

Given that their marriage became official in St. Louis County, it’s likely they tied the knot in Nelly’s hometown, according to a TMZ report.

Despite not having had a public ceremony yet, Ashanti and Nelly have teased about their upcoming wedding in recent weeks.

This news adds another layer of excitement to their relationship, which has been full of surprises lately.

Ashanti first confirmed their baby news a couple of months ago, amidst growing speculation. The announcement came as Ashanti publicly shared her pregnancy, making it clear that she and Nelly were starting a family together.

This development is a heartwarming full-circle moment for the couple. Fans will remember that Ashanti and Nelly first dated back in the 2000s when both were dominating the music charts. Their romance reignited last year, after years of playful interactions and reunions, including joint performances and flirtatious appearances at various events.

Their reunion became official when they decided to give their relationship another chance, and now, they have solidified it with marriage and a baby on the way.

And no,  their representatives are commenting, so far. Regardless, this major news calls for a collective congratulations to the happy couple!

 

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

