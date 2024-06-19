Ime Udoka Mocked on Social Media After Boston Celtics Win 2024 NBA Championship

*Ime Udoka, coach of the Houston Rockets, faced social media mockery on June 18 after his former team, the Boston Celtics, won their 18th NBA championship.

Udoka was fired from the Celtics due to an affair with a female staffer. His relationship with actress Nia Long also ended because of his affair with Celtics employee Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

Following his suspension for the 2022-23 season over this inappropriate relationship with Lynch, Udoka was hired by the Rockets in April 2023. Joe Mazzulla took over as head coach for the Celtics and led the team to victory in the 2024 NBA Finals, per Hip Hop Wired.

On X/Twitter, one per wrote, “Ime Udoka fumbled everything because he was horny.”

Check out below some additional reactions from sports fans on X/Twitter about Udoka and the Celtics championship win:

Ime Udoka really fumbled an NBA Championship for mid 💀 pic.twitter.com/zuOob38Zcs — Darvin Ham Muse (@HamMuse) June 18, 2024

Ime Udoka somewhere in a Houston strip club right now pic.twitter.com/OCN8lt95dU — Michelin Star (@trellodelagetto) June 18, 2024

Ime Udoka fumbled a ring and Nia Long. pic.twitter.com/AeQOMH25yS — Train Freeman (@Train_Freeman) June 18, 2024

Ime Udoka down in Houston coaching 23 year old stripper chasers instead of Boston with a championship ring and Nia Long because being horny was worth risking his career. Hope boys wrote the note down. — Fontane 🪂 (@Richivno) June 18, 2024

Ime Udoka sitting at home seeing the Celtics win the Championship. #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/fFwuvLFwFF — Chinedu Oji (@Chinedu_Oji) June 18, 2024

Ime Udoka, this could’ve been you freaky ass nigga — Tristan (@AyoTristan) June 18, 2024

