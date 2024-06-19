Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Ime Udoka Mocked on Social Media After Boston Celtics Win 2024 NBA Championship
By Ny MaGee
0
Ime Udoka, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka, 45, had affair with team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, 34. Photo: Daily Mail

*Ime Udoka, coach of the Houston Rockets, faced social media mockery on June 18 after his former team, the Boston Celtics, won their 18th NBA championship.

Udoka was fired from the Celtics due to an affair with a female staffer. His relationship with actress Nia Long also ended because of his affair with Celtics employee Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

Following his suspension for the 2022-23 season over this inappropriate relationship with Lynch, Udoka was hired by the Rockets in April 2023. Joe Mazzulla took over as head coach for the Celtics and led the team to victory in the 2024 NBA Finals, per Hip Hop Wired.

On X/Twitter, one per wrote, “Ime Udoka fumbled everything because he was horny.”

Check out below some additional reactions from sports fans on X/Twitter about Udoka and the Celtics championship win:

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach A $32,500 Monthly Child Support Agreement | WATCH Reactions

Anthony Mackie Clarifies His Approach to Declining Fan Picture Requests | Video

