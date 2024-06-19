Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Angela Stanton-King Shades Tamar Braxton with Messy Photo of Singer’s Boyfriend
By Ny MaGee
Tamar Braxton & Jeremy Robinson - Peacock screenshot
Tamar Braxton & Jeremy Robinson – Peacock screenshot

*Angela Stanton-King shared a photo on social media of herself with Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend JR Robinson, and she captioned it with a fiery message to the R&B songstress.

“Hey @tamarbraxton remember when you told my child he didn’t need me?! Well last night I told your man that he didn’t need you,” King wrote. “Of course he agreed.”

Robinson claims that’s not exactly how their encounter went down.

As Ice Cream Convos reports, JR responded to Angela’s post in The Shade Room’s comment section, explaining that he sponsored an event with Yung Joc and took photos with everyone. Braxton’s boo-thang claims he did not speak to Angela during their encounter. Meanwhile, Tamar took to her Instagram Story and posted the following scripture:

Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton scripture screenshot

It’s unclear what Tamar previously said about King’s child, but Angela famously appeared on Dr. Phil to denounce her transgender son. In you you missed that messy episode, watch the YouTube clip below.

Angela previously made headlines for serving time in a federal prison for her involvement in a car theft ring. She wrote a memoir, “Lies of a Real Housewife,” accusing Phaedra Parks and her ex-husband Apollo Nida, of being her co-conspirators. Phaedra denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump granted Angela a pardon.

