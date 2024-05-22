50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

*Entertainment mogul 50 Cent has been creating a media frenzy for months over his long-anticipated documentary on his long-time rival, Diddy. The wait is nearing its end, as EURweb has learned that this controversial project provocatively titled “Diddy Do It?” has secured a spot on Netflix.

The multi-part series has been the subject of an intense bidding war, with numerous networks and streaming platforms vying to air it.

Sources say that Netflix ultimately emerged victorious in securing the rights to the docuseries. While the release date remains under wraps, insiders suggest that subscribers won’t have to wait long to dive into the explosive content, reports TMZ.

As of this posting, representatives for 50 Cent and Netflix have yet to comment on the deal.

The documentary will explore the multiple sexual assault allegations against Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Adding fuel to the fire, Diddy is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a grimly familiar story, a new lawsuit has been filed by Crystal McKinney, a former model, who alleges that Combs lured her with promises of career advancement in 2003, only to sexually assault her.

McKinney claims the incident occurred during a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City. She alleges that after joining Combs and his colleagues in his studio where they smoked and drank, she found herself drugged and coerced into a bathroom, where Combs forced oral sex on her. McKinney’s lawsuit further states that she lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, realizing she had been sexually assaulted.

The trauma from that night, she claims, led to severe depression and a suicide attempt in 2004. Now, inspired by the recent lawsuits filed by Cassie and others, McKinney feels compelled to share her story.

As “Diddy Do It?” prepares to make its Netflix debut, the tension between these entertainment moguls thickens, ensuring that the documentary’s release will be anything but quiet.

