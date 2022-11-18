Beyoncé Remixer Terry Hunter (of Chicago’s Chosen Few DJs) Receives Grammy®Nomination for BREAK MY SOUL

*Chicago’s own Terry Hunter of the Chosen Few DJs received a Grammy® nomination in the Best Remixed Recording category for Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix).”

Hunter was nominated by his peers of producers and engineers for his remix of the #1 smash. His production of Jennifer Hudson’s “It’s Your World” was nominated in 2014, however, it is Hunter’s first Grammy® nomination as a Remixer.

Past winners in the category include global dance music luminaries Dave Audé, Skrillex, David Guetta, and Tracy Young.

Listen to Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)” here: https://bit.ly/THGRAMMY

The road to the Grammy® nomination began last summer during the 30th anniversary of the Chosen Few Picnic where Terry slyly debuted his remix before an audience of 30,000 thousand to instant acclaim. Riding a summer wave of House and House-inspired music by superstars Drake and Beyoncé, Hunter brought an authentic House music production to the record which previously only paid homage to its House roots.

“I want to thank Beyoncé and her team for entrusting me with the remix of “BREAK MY SOUL”. I’m beyond happy because this is recognition from my peers and a big deal for me personally, the House music community, and my Chosen Few family.” – DJ Terry Hunter

About Terry Hunter

With over four decades of traveling the globe and sharing his passion for house music, Terry Hunter’s career is the stuff of legend. As a DJ, his name consistently headlines some of the most renowned festivals including Miami’s Winter Music Conference, SuncéBeat, Groove Odyssey, 51st State and Amsterdam Dance Event. And as a producer, his discography constantly updates with the music industry’s top artists including Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, R. Kelly, Raheem Devaughn, Terisa Griffin, Estelle, Chantay Savage, Byron Stingily (of Chicago’s Ten City), Syleena Johnson, Kanye West, Rhymefest, Barbara Tucker and as of recent Chaka Khan and Beyoncé.

About the Chosen Few DJs

Founded by Wayne Williams in 1977, the Chosen Few Disco Corp., a group of popular DJs from Chicago’s South Side – Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King and Andre Hatchett – were part of the first wave of DJs and producers in Chicago who created the sound that became known as House Music.

Later naming themselves the Chosen Few DJs, the collective first played their unique brand of soulful dance music to huge crowds throughout Chicago, then spread their sound across the world. To the original group of five, the Chosen Few DJs added two new members – Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn, in 2006 and 2012, respectively.Website: https://chosenfewdjs.com/

source: The Ovation Agency