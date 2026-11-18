The former mayor says de-escalation is not a substitute for confronting violence, as reaction to the announcement pours in online.

NCY Mayor Zohran Mamdani/Depositphotos

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*Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams is sharply criticizing Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group. In a lengthy post on X on Nov. 16, Adams said City Hall should reverse the decision “before New Yorkers discover the consequences the hard way.”

Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, announced Monday, Nov. 16, that he is disbanding the unit with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, CBS New York reports. The SRG handled both counterterrorism and protest response. “During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband the NYPD’s strategic response group, known as the SRG,” Mamdani said in a video on X. “Today, we are keeping that promise.”

He said the two jobs should not sit in one unit. “SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated,” Mamdani said. CBS reports the unit’s counterterrorism functions will move to the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Statement from DEA President Scott Munro on Mayor Mamdani disbanding SRG. pic.twitter.com/L7pNnDDPJX — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) November 16, 2026

Protest response will shift to a new Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division in the mayor’s Office of Community Safety. “This will not be a uniformed police unit. It will be made up of civilians without weapons or arrest powers,” Mamdani said. A First Amendment Support Team of 30 uniformed officers will work alongside it, per CBS. Mamdani said trained officers can still be called in “to come make arrests, including for those engaging in civil disobedience.” The changes start in January at no added cost, CBS reports.

Council Member Chi Ossé appeared in the video. He sponsors the CURB Act, and Mamdani says the reforms accomplish its key changes. “Government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights and keep our communities safe,” Ossé said. “Those priorities are not in conflict; they are intertwined.” He added that “there will be no long guns, tear gas, kettling, or pepper spray used as crowd control tactics during First Amendment activities” and that NYPD headcount stays the same.

Adams argued the SRG existed to stop violence, not silence peaceful protesters. “Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. Violent rioting is a crime,” he wrote. He said de-escalation is “a strategy, not a substitute for the ability to confront violence.” Then he put it bluntly. “You cannot reason with a brick flying through a storefront. You cannot negotiate with a Molotov cocktail.”

Adams cited his own background. “I spent four years as mayor and 22 years as an NYPD officer,” he wrote. “I know the difference between protecting someone’s right to protest and allowing someone to use that protest as cover for violence.” He added that “public safety is not something you gamble with to score political points.”

Reaction to Mamdani’s announcement poured in on X. “So your master plan to make New York ‘safer’ is to do away with the unit in charge of handling riots, shootings and counterterrorism?” Rep. Nancy Mace wrote. The account Radically Right wrote, “Criminals don’t suddenly become reasonable because somebody shows up with a clipboard and a vocabulary full of de-escalation techniques.”

Commentator Andy Ngo wrote, “It’s not surprising the mayor is pulling back a law enforcement response for when they turn violent.” Brittany Hughes mocked the plan, writing, “We’re going to replace the counterterrorism unit with unarmed blue-haired hippies who can’t actually do anything to you, and the violent protesters can just talk it out.”

One user wrote, “NYC voted for this, so let them suffer the consequences!” Another account, @YankeesMIKE2408, wrote, “Sending social workers to a riot is not a viable option.” Some users went further, linking the decision to Mamdani’s religion or comparing him to Saddam Hussein.

Watch Mamdani’s full announcement below.

We are disbanding the SRG. pic.twitter.com/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

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