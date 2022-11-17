Warnock Claps Back At Walker For Attacking His Family

*U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has clapped back at former NFLer-turned-politician Herschel Walker for accusing him of being a neglectful father to his two young children.

During a campaign stop in August, Walker claimed the Democrat didn’t “keep his own kids,” saying “Why don’t he keep his own kids? Don’t have nobody keep your kids. You keep your kids,” said Walker, as reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“And he’s got somebody else keep – I keep my own even though he lied about me. It’s okay. It’s okay because he’s trying to get your vote,” he added.

As noted by AJC, the Republican has mentioned Warnock’s child custody dispute with his ex-wife during campaign trials.

“I know that politics is ugly. People play all kinds of games, unfortunately. But Herschel Walker and his allies have crossed a line where my family is concerned,” Warnock said in a new interview as reported by AJC.

“I want to set the record straight: My children live with me. I am present with my children in every way that a father should be, from breakfast in the morning to bedtime prayers at night. I can’t continue to let him lie about our family.”

Warnock said his children “are the two brightest stars in my universe – my reason for just about everything I do.”

“They are in my care. And they lack for nothing,” he added.

Walker himself has been shrouded in dead-beat dead accusations by women who he has fathered children with and then abandoned. Two women have even accused him of pressuring them to get an abortion.

Warnock said Walker’s “hypocrisy is almost too much to bear.”

“To say that he lacks self-awareness is an understatement. We have only learned about most of his children during this race,” Warnock said. “There are two men in this campaign. One has been missing in action for his family – and that person is not me.”

Meanwhile, per AJC, Walker’s campaign said Warnock’s family is not off limits.

“Raphael Warnock doesn’t want his family talked about even though he and his allies have no problem with Herschel’s family being attacked,” said Walker spokesman Will Killey in a statement.

“Raphael Warnock doesn’t want to be called names but has no problem with his liberal friends calling Herschel every derogatory, offensive, and racist name in the book,” Killey added.