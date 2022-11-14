Monday, November 14, 2022
Deion Sanders Said Spilling Tea About His Divorce Was Right Move for His Career | Video

By Ny MaGee
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and ex-wife Pilar during Rick Weiss Humanitarian Awards Gala at Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage, California, United States. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

*Deion Sanders opened up in a 2012 interview with the Wall Street Journal about his divorce from ex-wife Pilar, and how sharing the details of one of their arguments on Twitter helped him avoid damaging his brand. 

As reported by MSN, Sanders once shared the details of an argument that he had with Pilar, who was at the time his wife of 11 years. “Pray for me and my kids now!” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “They just witnessed their mother and a friend jump me in my room. She’s going to jail n I’m pressing charges!”

“I’m sad my boys witnessed this mess, but I warned the police department here that she was gone try n harm me and my boys,” he later added. “Thank God for this platform to issue the Truth.” 

Sanders filed a police report over the incident and Pilar was arrested on a family violence charge. 

READ MORE: Pilar Sanders Will Have to Pay Deion Sanders $2.2M and Go Back to Jail

When asked during the WSJ interview if he handled the citation properly, the former NFL and MLB player said “I feel like I made some great decisions and timely decisions. Very cautionary decisions.”

“And decisions not just based on myself, but my kids, my family, friends, and loved ones. And my school,” Sanders added. 

Sanders said he decided to go public before the media reported an inaccurate story that could make him look bad. He also noted examples of other athletes whose personal drama played out publicly how it negatively impacted their career and/or brand.

When Pilar accused Deion of domestic violence, he responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against her. Hear more from him about his turbulent marriage to Pilar via the YouTube clip above.

In related news, Sanders allegedly responded to reports that he is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska’s next head coach. Peep what he had to say about it via the Twitter video report below from the folks at 93.7:

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

