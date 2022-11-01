Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Candace Owens’ Blexit Foundation Under Scrutiny After ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt with Kanye

By Ny MaGee
Candace Owens and Kanye West / White Lives Matter t-shirts
Candace Owens and Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week

*Candace Owens’ Blexit Foundation appears to be under scrutiny amid the collapse in donations for the organization. 

Owens launched the foundation to convince Black voters to ditch the Democratic party. According to The Daily Beast’s Kelli Weill, the non-profit is seeing donations dry up while Owens’ paychecks are increasing. 

The outlet writes, “Blexit Foundation took a precipitous drop in 2021. But the organization paid Owens more than ever: $250,000 in salary, alone. That’s not including the chartered flights.”

Weill also noted, “Amid racial justice protests in 2020, the Blexit Foundation reaped more than $7 million in donations.”

Candace Owens via @RealCandaceO

Two years ago, Owens was reportedly raking in $230,000. This year, she received a pay increase of over $250,000, according to the report. 

According to The Daily Beast, citing Blexit’s most recent filing, “Last year, the foundation received $2,342,820 in contributions, less than a third of what it raised the previous year,” the report states. “Despite that, the org spent nearly $1 million more than it earned, with its total payments to employees nearly doubling. A sizable payment, $250,000 plus benefits, went to Owens. Another $612,000 went to fundraising, and $205,708 went to travel, some of which was first-class or charter.”

Owens has been making headlines recently after she appeared with Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week where they both wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. They later appeared together at the red carpet premiere of her new documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.”

There are also reports that the rapper is interested in buying her husband’s social media app for right-wingers called Parler.

Owens issued a statement in response to The Daily Beast article, explaining, “In short, yes we raised money and proudly dispersed money for and to black businesses and continue to do so. Our filings are public, timely, and entirely comprehensive.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

