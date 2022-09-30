M&M’s Introduces Purple Character with New Music Video | Watch

*Mars, Incorporated, the makers of M&M’s, announced this week that a new character is being added it its cast of chocolate-coated candies.

A purple, female peanut M&M is being added and a music video introducing the character has been released called “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” — check it out via the YouTube clip below.

“Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, our newest member is known for her earnest self-expression,” Mars wrote in a press release Wednesday, PEOPLE reports. “Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature.”

Jane Hwang, global vice president for Mars Wrigley, said in a statement that “there is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self.”

“Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Hwang added.

For every stream of the song, Mars said in its Wednesday press release that it will make a one-dollar donation to the non-profit Sing for Hope, up to $500,000.

In January, Mars announced that their beloved M&M’s characters would be getting a makeover. According to a release, the changes include a “more modern take” on their appearance.

Per Retail Wire:

Green, often seen as the “sexy M&M,” no longer has one hand on her head and another by her hip in a come-hither pose. Her signature white go-go boots have been exchanged for sneakers that Mars said reflects the relaxed dress code of the pandemic.

Brown, the other female character, has likewise switched her stilettos for pumps. Marketing efforts moving forward will present characters in different shapes and sizes to promote diversity.

“We took a deep look at our characters, both inside and out, and have evolved their look, personalities and backstories to be more representative of today’s society,” a Mars brand representative said in a statement earlier this year “As the world changes, so do we.”