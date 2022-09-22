Gayle King Claims Meghan, Harry Are Trying to Make Amends with Royal Family

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still working to make peace with the British royal family, according to Gayle King.

“There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right,” King told “Extra” on Monday, per Page Six. “We shall see,” she added.

Her comments come as the royal couple get settled back in the U.S. following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

“Are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?” King said. “I have no idea. I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

A picture of Princess Meghan with The Witches of Windsor #KKKate Camilla and Sophie pic.twitter.com/UAiSB4NUYa — Violet (@avirosee) September 21, 2022

Markle reportedly attempted to have a one-on-one meeting with King Charles III while in Britain in an effort to make amends, Page Six reported previously. It’s unclear if the meeting occurred.

The relationship between seniors royals and H&M remains strained since the couple spilled the tea to Oprah Winfrey in a March 2021 interview. Markle claimed someone had concerns over the skin color of her son Archie. The former actress also revealed that she suffered from suicidal thoughts and the family refused to help her. She also alleged that Kate Middleton made her cry.

Middleton is currently trending on Twitter under the hashtag #KKKate because of the seemingly aggressive way she stepped toward Meghan during the public walkabout at Windsor Castle to mourn the Queen. In the Twitter clip below, the Duchess appears to nervously step back away from the future queen. Harry, appearing to sense the tension, places a protective hand around his wife. Watch the moment below. The comments on Twitter about Kate are brutal.

This video is proof that #KKKate is the bully in the palace. She took one step in Meghan’s direction and Meghan backed up in fear. Kate is an EVIL woman. Thank God H&M are out of there. I hope they never go back to the UK. pic.twitter.com/rKMjmw6m6y — Amara 🇺🇸🇹🇹🇻🇪 (@Amara_deMachado) September 22, 2022

Here’s the full clip of the seemingly icy moment between Kate and Meghan: