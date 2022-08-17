Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeEducation
Education

California Parents Get Free Cash for College via CalKIDS Funds

By Ny MaGee
0

money
Photo: Dreamstime

*California parents from low-income households can now get free cash for college via the state’s CalKIDS program. 

The scholarship program is tax-payer funded and grants up to $100 to every child born in California on or after July 1 and up to $1,500 to every eligible low-income student, the Los Angels Times reports. The goal of the initiative is to encourage kids to pursue higher education after high school.

“Research demonstrates that children with a college savings account are three times more likely to enroll in college and nearly four times more likely to graduate than children with no savings,” the CalKIDS program information guide states. “The investments provided in a CalKIDS account can be a steppingstone to building a new savings behavior for families and serve as a tangible demonstration of the state’s commitment to supporting children in reaching the goal of higher education.”

A news release provided by the officer of California Governor Gavin Newsome notes that the CalKIDS program, “invests $1.9 billion into accounts for low-income school-age children in grades 1-12 and for newborn children born on or after July 1, 2022.”

READ MORE: California Legislative Black Caucus Hosts Leadership Program for High Schoolers

“California is telling our students that we believe they’re college material – not only do we believe it, we’ll invest in them directly,” said Governor Newsom. “With up to $1,500, we’re transforming lives, generating college-going mindsets, and creating generational wealth for millions of Californians.”

Here’s more from the LA Times:

The tax-free money is invested in a mutual fund managed by ScholarShare, the state’s college savings plan, and can be spent on tuition, books and other education-related expenses. Withdrawals for other purposes would be subject to taxes.

Just to be clear, CalKIDS says it is a scholarship program, and unlike 529 savings plans that help parents and students to set aside money for college, you can’t add money to your child’s CalKIDS account. For that, you’ll need a 529.

“I am proud and excited to finally see CalKIDS in action,” said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian in a statement via Newsome’s news release. 

“My goal with this program was to bridge the gap between wealth inequality and the high cost of education. CalKIDS will expand access to college through savings by providing each child born in the state of California a seed deposit in a ScholarShare 529 college savings account” Nazarian added. 

“Furthermore, thanks to Governor Newsom’s investment and expansion of the Program to make college more accessible to low-income California kids, additional deposits will be made for low-income first graders across the state, with supplemental deposits for foster and homeless youth. Our shared vision ensures each child across the state will have an opportunity at higher education,” said Nazarian, per the governor’s news release. 

To learn about who is eligible and how the program works, read more here.

Previous articleAdrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome First Child via Surrogate
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO