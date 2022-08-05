Tisha Campbell on Light Skin Privilege: ‘We Are Just Now Celebrating Melanin’ | Video

*Tisha Campbell is keeping it real about colorism and the importance of setting boundaries.

“Not everybody’s gonna be happy with your boundaries,” said Campbell during a recent interview with SiriusXM Urban View host Mike Muse, Essence reports.

“There are a lot of people that don’t like the fact that I may have maybe isolated myself to only a small group of friends now, that I don’t give the way that I used to give of myself. That’s okay. It’s not being selfish. It’s being self-full. It’s making sure that you have boundaries set in place so that you are not overextending yourself to everybody all the damn time,” she continued.

“For the first time in my life I’m actually giving to me first because I want to be the ultimate wife, or the ultimate mother, or the ultimate coworker,” the actress added. “And I would sacrifice my own energy, self-love, everything, to make other people more comfortable.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tisha got candid about having light-skinned privilege and working on Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” which explored this very theme. She recalled Lee’s social experiment on the set with the light and dark-skinned actors.

“So Spike [Lee] put all the light-skinned girls in one hotel; a nicer hotel. He put the dark-skinned girls in a motel. Then he put all the boys, not just, you know, both factions,” Campbell said.

“He put all the boys in a light skinned girls hotel. I was always at the motel with everybody else. I hung out with them. But it was to create real method chaos.”

On colorism and privilege, she said, “No it’s true and it’s real. There is a thing of light-skinned privilege. It is very real. That people have had to deal with. We are just now celebrating melanin. We are just now coming into understanding how beautiful black truly is, our own people. You know what I mean?”

Watch the conversation via the YouTube clip below.